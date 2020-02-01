Dinero Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 403.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $7,200.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dinero has traded up 153.6% against the US dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

