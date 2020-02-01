DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $739,789.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $32.71 or 0.00350753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, OKEx and BigONE. DigixDAO has a market cap of $65.41 million and $739,789.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.02939656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00194002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00120561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Huobi, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Binance, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx, BigONE and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

