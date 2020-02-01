DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $926.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001906 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001809 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

