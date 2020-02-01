Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts expect that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 780.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.