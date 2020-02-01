Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.79 million.Digi International also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.33 EPS.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,581. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis boosted their target price on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

