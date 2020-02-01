Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.45, approximately 1,414,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,150,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.83.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 473.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

