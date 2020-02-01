DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.25 ($20.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR DIC opened at €16.90 ($19.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.02. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a twelve month high of €17.08 ($19.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

