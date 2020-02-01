Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. 2,433,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.