Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.93. Diageo has a 12-month low of $150.88 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

