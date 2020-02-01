Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

LON:DGE traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,010 ($39.59). 4,463,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,195.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,254.06. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last three months, insiders purchased 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

