Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

DGE traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,010 ($39.59). The company had a trading volume of 6,369,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,254.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have bought 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

