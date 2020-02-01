Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).
DGE traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,010 ($39.59). The company had a trading volume of 6,369,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,254.06.
In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have bought 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last quarter.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
