Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.58

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.58 and traded as high as $32.26. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 4,984,483 shares trading hands.

DPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.28 ($42.18).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.61.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

