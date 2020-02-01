Deutsche Bank Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $124.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $125.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after buying an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

