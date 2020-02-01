Deutsche Bank Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

