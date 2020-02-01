Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €8.28 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,408,118 shares. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.33 and its 200-day moving average is €6.93.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.