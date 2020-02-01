Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of FRA:DBK traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting €8.28 ($9.63). 27,408,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

