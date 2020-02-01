Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA:DBK traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.28 ($9.63). The stock had a trading volume of 27,408,118 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.93.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.