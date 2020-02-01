Deutsche Bank Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $96.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE PLD opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,609,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

