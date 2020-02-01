Deutsche Bank Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $96.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.
NYSE PLD opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,609,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
