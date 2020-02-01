Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives €6.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.52 ($7.58).

DBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.28 ($9.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.94. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

