DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of XRAY opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

