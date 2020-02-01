Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 412,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Denny’s has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $5,694,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

