Denali Advisors LLC Sells 20,200 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $2,761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 65.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

UI opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

