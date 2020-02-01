Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 57,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,783,112.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,873 shares of company stock worth $7,223,403. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLI opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.96. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.