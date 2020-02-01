DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,270,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 304,878 shares.The stock last traded at $0.59 and had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.41% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

