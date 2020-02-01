Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.77 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

