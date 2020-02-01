Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.91. 2,520,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $199.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

