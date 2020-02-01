Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $125.40 and a 1-year high of $199.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

