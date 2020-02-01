Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.50.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $13.53 on Friday, hitting $190.91. 2,520,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,748. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $125.40 and a one year high of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

