DecentBet (DBET) Hits Market Cap of $459,574.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. DecentBet has a total market cap of $459,574.00 and $1,733.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 81.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

