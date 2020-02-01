Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 115,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,555,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,964,000 after purchasing an additional 356,041 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 73,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

