DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.84

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and traded as low as $75.30. DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares last traded at $75.85, with a volume of 19,873 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBSDY shares. ValuEngine cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.