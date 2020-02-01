DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

