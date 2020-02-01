Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

