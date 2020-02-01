Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

DAI stock opened at €41.81 ($48.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

