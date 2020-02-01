DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crane (NYSE:CR)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of CR opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 137.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

