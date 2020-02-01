DA Davidson Boosts Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Price Target to $44.00

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $42.50 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

