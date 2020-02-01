Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 1,384,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,986. The stock has a market cap of $726.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 342,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

