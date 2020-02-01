CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Zebpay, Bithumb and DragonEX. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00750385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000954 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007025 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Zebpay, Koinex, OKEx, Bibox, BCEX, DragonEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, LBank, Bithumb, IDCM, Tokenomy, Huobi and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

