Cwm LLC Sells 418 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 220,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

