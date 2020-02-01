Cwm LLC Has $542,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.