Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 3,178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of National Presto Industries worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 645.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $133.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

