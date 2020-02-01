Cwm LLC Acquires 10,475 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3,010.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 50.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 214.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.