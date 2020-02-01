Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

CMLS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 78,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,238. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $38,574.62. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,972 shares of company stock valued at $298,076. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 682,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 383,768 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 171,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.