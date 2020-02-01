Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 164.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 78,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $159.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

