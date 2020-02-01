CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

