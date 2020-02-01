Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $173,906.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05850593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010747 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.