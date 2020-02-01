Cryptaur (CPT) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.66 million and $2,283.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.16 or 0.05841781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

