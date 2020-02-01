CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 5.8%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.38, approximately 411,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 539,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CryoPort by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 135,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

