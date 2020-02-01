Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 554,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,186. The stock has a market cap of $986.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Criteo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 369,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

