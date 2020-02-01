Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.99. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

